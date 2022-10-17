Humvee Saber packs a sting with Hornet

AM General at AUSA 2022 on 10-12 October displayed a mock-up of its Humvee Saber Blade, based on a modified HMMWV 4x4 platform fitted with a four-door protected crew compartment.

According to AM General, Saber Blade has an enhanced level of protection including blast protection for the front and rear wheels.

Additional safety features include an advanced occupancy protection restraint system, advanced modular blast seats and ArmorVision transparent armour from ArmorWorks.

Saber Blade is powered by a V8 6.5-litre diesel engine developing 205hp, coupled to an electronically controlled four-speed automatic transmission and a two-speed transfer case.

The 95-litre fuel tank