To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

How the Ukraine war is shifting the US Army’s EW capabilities

4th November 2024 - 13:52 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

Camouflaged Mobile Command Post vehicles blend in during a CPI2 limited user test. (Photo: US Army)

The branch has been planning multi-billion dollar investments in reliable communications and solutions to prevent enemy detection.

The US Army has been changing its requirements for EW acquisition and modernisation programmes based on lessons learned from the Ukraine war. Since its beginning, the conflict has shown how command, control and communications (C3) systems can put warfighters and capabilities in a vulnerable position.

It has been leading the branch towards allocating billions of dollars to the acquisition and development of reliable communications and solutions to avoid detection and mitigate the threat from enemy indirect fire. This approach includes investments in new designs and in the modernisation of in-service inventory.

“The way that the army does command and

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free store ies per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us