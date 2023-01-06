How new BvS10 vehicles will improve readiness for Royal Marines

The retirement of the Royal Marines’ ageing fleet of BvS10 Viking and Bv 206 tracked vehicles is a step closer as the UK’s commando forces will receive 60 new BvS10 platforms starting in February 2025.

The Future All-Terrain Vehicles (FATVs) were acquired under the Collaborative All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) programme in a joint effort with Sweden and Germany.

Procured under a £140 million ($167 million) contract, the FATVs will be in-service until 2058, improving mobility, lethality and protection for Royal Marines forces.

Director general land at the UK MoD's Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) agency, Chris Bushell, claimed that the FATV is an 'excellent, proven