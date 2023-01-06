How new BvS10 vehicles will improve readiness for Royal Marines
The retirement of the Royal Marines’ ageing fleet of BvS10 Viking and Bv 206 tracked vehicles is a step closer as the UK’s commando forces will receive 60 new BvS10 platforms starting in February 2025.
The Future All-Terrain Vehicles (FATVs) were acquired under the Collaborative All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) programme in a joint effort with Sweden and Germany.
Procured under a £140 million ($167 million) contract, the FATVs will be in-service until 2058, improving mobility, lethality and protection for Royal Marines forces.
Director general land at the UK MoD's Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) agency, Chris Bushell, claimed that the FATV is an 'excellent, proven
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
Contract inked for Romanian Naval Strike Missile coastal defence system
Romania is scheduled to field its Naval Strike Missile coastal defence system from 2024.
-
Rheinmetall to upgrade Norwegian air defence sensors
Norway will replace its current Rheinmetall MSP500 electro-optic sensor units, fielded as part of the NASAMS surface-to-air missile system, with the new MSP600digital.
-
The five most significant land stories of 2022
The war in Ukraine has been showing how land capabilities will remain crucial on the current and future battlefield. The conflict boomed the defence market in 2022 resulting in advancements in development and acquisition programmes. At the same time, it brought serious concerns.