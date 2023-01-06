To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

How new BvS10 vehicles will improve readiness for Royal Marines

6th January 2023 - 17:30 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

The Royal Marines will start operating the new BvS10 in 2025. (Photo: FMV)

The 60 Future All-Terrain Vehicles (FATVs) were acquired under the Collaborative All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) programme in a joint effort with Sweden and Germany.

The retirement of the Royal Marines’ ageing fleet of BvS10 Viking and Bv 206 tracked vehicles is a step closer as the UK’s commando forces will receive 60 new BvS10 platforms starting in February 2025.

The Future All-Terrain Vehicles (FATVs) were acquired under the Collaborative All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) programme in a joint effort with Sweden and Germany.

Procured under a £140 million ($167 million) contract, the FATVs will be in-service until 2058, improving mobility, lethality and protection for Royal Marines forces.

Director general land at the UK MoD's Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) agency, Chris Bushell, claimed that the FATV is an 'excellent, proven

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us