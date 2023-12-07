To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • How soldier centred-design requirements will reshape future US Army’s capabilities

How soldier centred-design requirements will reshape future US Army’s capabilities

7th December 2023 - 14:13 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

Soldiers test the Integrated Visual Augmentation System during Project Convergence at Camp Talega on Camp Pendleton, California. (Photo: US Army)

The service has plans in place to involve soldiers in the early stages of acquisition and development programmes in addition to conducting more soldier touchpoint events.

The US Army has planned to increase the participation of soldiers in the procurement of future multi-domain capabilities as part of its digital transformation strategy. This human-focused design will be expected to impact current and future purchase requirements, as well as facilitate the introduction of new technologies.

Several lines of action will be part of this approach including involving troops in the early stages of acquisition and development programmes in addition to conducting more soldier touchpoint events in the prototyping and fielding phases.

The goal will be to collect feedback and identify obstacles and barriers that have prevented a broader deployment of new

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us