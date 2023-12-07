How soldier centred-design requirements will reshape future US Army’s capabilities

The US Army has planned to increase the participation of soldiers in the procurement of future multi-domain capabilities as part of its digital transformation strategy. This human-focused design will be expected to impact current and future purchase requirements, as well as facilitate the introduction of new technologies.

Several lines of action will be part of this approach including involving troops in the early stages of acquisition and development programmes in addition to conducting more soldier touchpoint events in the prototyping and fielding phases.

The goal will be to collect feedback and identify obstacles and barriers that have prevented a broader deployment of new