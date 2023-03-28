How NATO countries plan to overcome ammunition shortages

The war in Ukraine has been hugely impacting the defence market. The rate at which both sides are using ammunition has caused a worldwide shortage. After donating several million rounds, members of NATO are now seeking ways to replenish their reserves.

Apart from increasing ammunition production, nations in the alliance are also planning to facilitate acquisitions and improve infrastructure and logistics to maintain the readiness for armed forces, in addition to increasing cooperation and joint procurements.

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, highlighted recently that, over the last year, members of the alliance committed nearly €150 billion ($162 billion) to