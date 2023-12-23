To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • How Europe is enhancing AFV survivability to counter new and old threats

How Europe is enhancing AFV survivability to counter new and old threats

23rd December 2023 - 08:13 GMT | by Christopher F Foss

RSS

A General Dynamics European Land Systems ASCOD 2 fitted with Elbit remote-controlled turret and Iron Fist active protection system. (Photo: Christopher Foss)

A growing number of NATO countries are planning to upgrade their fleets of tracked and wheeled armoured fighting vehicles (AFV) to improve their survivability against emerging battlefield threats.

In Afghanistan and Iraq, mines and IEDs were the main problem, but more recent operations in Ukraine have demonstrated that antitank guided weapons (ATGW) remain a threat, as do unguided weapons such as the still widely deployed RPG-7.

These are normally fitted with a tandem high-explosive antitank (HEAT) warhead to neutralise explosive-reactive armour (ERA) so the main charge penetrates the main armour.

On lighter AFVs, bar or slat armour is fitted to neutralise the fuze of the incoming munition before it hits the main armour, but both of these are only around 60% effective. Bar armour is also often fitted

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us