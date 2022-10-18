Honeywell enhances vehicle situational awareness
With situational awareness a perennial issue for operators of military vehicles, Honeywell launched its 360 Display on 10 October at the AUSA 2022 exhibition in Washington DC.
The system is designed to increase driver and crew reaction speeds, aiding situational awareness in hazardous and low-visibility conditions in addition to reducing the need to consult additional instruments.
It is a wearable, stereoscopic, mixed-reality head-mounted display that uses a series of sensors and exterior cameras to feed information directly to the headset and provide a high-resolution 360° view of the terrain.
The Honeywell 360 Display simulates natural vision and provides a high-resolution, ultra-low-latency
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
Hungary receives first Lynx IFV
Hungary is the first NATO and EU member nation to receive the Rheinmetall-made Lynx modular medium-weight IFV.
-
Australian Boxers ready to fight after IOC awarded
Rheinmetall has not delivered any Australian-assembled Boxers yet, but IOC has been declared for the first 25 examples manufactured in Germany.
-
Humvee Saber packs a sting with Hornet
A new variant of the HMMWV from AM General includes a remote weapon station for C-UAS operations and pods for loitering munitions.
-
Lockheed Martin Australia to set up integrated ecosystem for air and missile defence
The new IAMD Ecosystem ‘will position Australia for a key role in the IAMD global supply chain’, says Lockheed Martin Australia.
-
Indian Army relaunches antiaircraft gun tender
It is back to the drawing board for the Indian Army, as it restarts its tender process for air defence guns.
-
NATO members and Finland to embark on European Sky Shield Initiative
The European Sky Shield Initiative would allow all participating nations to jointly develop an air and missile defence system using interoperable solutions.