Honeywell enhances vehicle situational awareness

18th October 2022 - 08:42 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

Honeywell 360 Display is designed to increase visibility and reduce the need to consult additional instruments. (Photo: Honeywell)

The Honeywell 360 Display is a wearable, stereoscopic, mixed-reality head-mounted display that uses a series of sensors and exterior cameras.

With situational awareness a perennial issue for operators of military vehicles, Honeywell launched its 360 Display on 10 October at the AUSA 2022 exhibition in Washington DC.

The system is designed to increase driver and crew reaction speeds, aiding situational awareness in hazardous and low-visibility conditions in addition to reducing the need to consult additional instruments.

It is a wearable, stereoscopic, mixed-reality head-mounted display that uses a series of sensors and exterior cameras to feed information directly to the headset and provide a high-resolution 360° view of the terrain.

The Honeywell 360 Display simulates natural vision and provides a high-resolution, ultra-low-latency

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media.

Read full bio

