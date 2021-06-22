Honeywell to supply navigation technology to Australian DoD

Raytheon Australia will use Honeywell’s TALIN technology to provide highly accurate, non-GPS-dependent navigation solutions. (Photo: Honeywell)

Honeywell has been selected to provide its TALIN Inertial Land Navigation Technology to the Australian Defence Forces.

Raytheon Australia has selected Honeywell to provide its Tactical Advanced Land Inertial Navigator (TALIN) to the Australian Defence Forces, as part of the DoD’s Land 19 Phase 7B programme.

The TALIN technology will enhance the National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System (eNASAMS).

It will provide precise and accurate positioning, pointing and targeting, even where GPS satellite guidance is not available.

TALIN navigation is a high-accuracy ring laser-gyro-based system that enhances situational awareness.

Raytheon Technologies, Raytheon Australia and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace together will develop a new short-range ground-based air defence capability that will enter service with the Australian Army in 2023.

The eNASAMS system includes a passive EO and IR sensor, upgraded missile canister launchers and high-mobility launchers for increased performance and lifetime extension.

The enhanced configuration of eNASAMS will replace the existing capability used by the Australian Defence Force and will provide an integrated ground-based surface-to-air defence system.

This will enable the Australian Army to engage multiple threat types with the TALIN technology.

According to Honeywell, there are currently more than 18,000 TALIN systems in the air, on land and at sea across 60 commercial and military platforms worldwide.