Hensoldt proves operational capability of land-based sensors
The operational capability was proven within the scope of a technology demonstration at the German Army Combat Training Centre (GÜZ).
The demonstration showcased how the assisted and automated reconnaissance capabilities of the 'MUV' could be compared against the real-time situation display of the AGDUS dual simulator used at the GÜZ.
Objects were detected and classified in a non-controlled scenario using machine learning algorithms.
Using a computing unit called Ceretron, the sensor network could detect real camouflaged combat vehicles under attack, inspect them and transfer them to a C2 information system networked with a headquarters.
With an AI-supported reconnaissance assistant, passing possible targets between individual workstations of the vehicle was possible.
Automatic resolution of threat alarms was made possible by networking laser alarms, reconnaissance optronics and distributing the information between vehicles and command posts.
More from Land Warfare
-
Galvion’s Ballistic Combat Helmets now available to all NATO member countries through NSPA (Sponsored)
The company’s products and technology have evolved beyond purely passive protection, focusing instead on integrated systems.
-
Saab wins A$56 million contract for Carl-Gustaf M4 weapons
Saab Australia has been awarded an A$56 million contract by the Australian Department of Defence to supply additional Carl-Gustaf M4 weapons for delivery in 2024-2025.
-
Bundeswehr orders over €285 million worth of trucks from Rheinmetall
The German Bundeswehr has ordered a further 357 military trucks worth over €285 million from Rheinmetall under an existing framework contract.
-
US Army boosts Stryker fleet with 300-vehicle order
General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) has received a $712 million order for another 300 Stryker armoured vehicles for the US Army.
-
GM Defense selected for DoD energy storage project, showcases concept vehicles
GM Defense announced on 27 June that it has been selected by the DoD's Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to prototype an efficient energy storage unit (ESU). The company also displayed its new Electric Military Concept Vehicle at Modern Day Marine.