Hensoldt proves operational capability of land-based sensors

The operational capability was proven within the scope of a technology demonstration at the German Army Combat Training Centre (GÜZ).

The demonstration showcased how the assisted and automated reconnaissance capabilities of the 'MUV' could be compared against the real-time situation display of the AGDUS dual simulator used at the GÜZ.

Objects were detected and classified in a non-controlled scenario using machine learning algorithms.

Using a computing unit called Ceretron, the sensor network could detect real camouflaged combat vehicles under attack, inspect them and transfer them to a C2 information system networked with a headquarters.

With an AI-supported reconnaissance assistant, passing possible targets between individual workstations of the vehicle was possible.

Automatic resolution of threat alarms was made possible by networking laser alarms, reconnaissance optronics and distributing the information between vehicles and command posts.