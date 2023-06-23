Germany increases armoured vehicle shipments supply as more Marders head for Ukraine and Greece

Rheinmetall has announced it is supplying Ukraine with a further 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) under an order by the German government.

Awarded in May 2023, this is worth a figure in the lower-two-digit million-euro range. The Marders are due to be delivered this summer.

Rheinmetall already shipped the first of 20 Marder IFVs to Ukraine on 21 March, with Ukraine receiving these vehicles directly from existing German Armed Forces stocks.

Related Articles

Germany tests upgraded Marders

Germany’s Rheinmetall and Ukraine’s Ukroboronprom forge ties with initial focus on armoured vehicles

Hensoldt to protect Ukraine's helicopters against missile threat

In addition to the IFVs ordered to date, Rheinmetall can make a further 60 available. Work on this is already underway at the company's plants in Kassel and Unterlüß. Up to ten Marders can be delivered per month.

Under the German government’s 'Ringtausch' programme, Greece is also taking 40 Marder IFVs this summer.

The vehicles made available are overhauled Marder 1A3 systems formerly owned by the German Armed Forces. As early as spring 2022, Rheinmetall Landsysteme says it began restoring the IFVs to a state of combat readiness at its own expense.