To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Germany increases armoured vehicle shipments supply as more Marders head for Ukraine and Greece

Germany increases armoured vehicle shipments supply as more Marders head for Ukraine and Greece

23rd June 2023 - 17:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Ex-German Army Marder 1A3s are being refurbished by Rheinmetall and shipped to Ukraine and Greece. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

An additional 20 Marder IFVs will be shipped to Ukraine this summer under a new German government arrangement fulfilled by Rheinmetall.

Rheinmetall has announced it is supplying Ukraine with a further 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) under an order by the German government.

Awarded in May 2023, this is worth a figure in the lower-two-digit million-euro range. The Marders are due to be delivered this summer.

Rheinmetall already shipped the first of 20 Marder IFVs to Ukraine on 21 March, with Ukraine receiving these vehicles directly from existing German Armed Forces stocks. 

Related Articles

Germany tests upgraded Marders

Germany’s Rheinmetall and Ukraine’s Ukroboronprom forge ties with initial focus on armoured vehicles

Hensoldt to protect Ukraine's helicopters against missile threat

In addition to the IFVs ordered to date, Rheinmetall can make a further 60 available. Work on this is already underway at the company's plants in Kassel and Unterlüß. Up to ten Marders can be delivered per month.

Under the German government’s 'Ringtausch' programme, Greece is also taking 40 Marder IFVs this summer.

The vehicles made available are overhauled Marder 1A3 systems formerly owned by the German Armed Forces. As early as spring 2022, Rheinmetall Landsysteme says it began restoring the IFVs to a state of combat readiness at its own expense.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us