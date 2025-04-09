To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Hanwha Defence Australia continues rush of deal signings as it picks up speed with Redback

9th April 2025 - 18:21 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

A Redback IFV shown fitted with a Pearson Engineering combat dozer blade. (Photo: Pearson Engineering)

Hanwha Defence Australia (HDA) has signed a deal with the UK’s Pearson Engineering for combat dozer blades for Redbacks, a contract which follows an engine contract and hull production contract in the past fortnight.

Pearson Engineering is to provide 131 combat dozer blades for 129 Australian Army AS21 Redback infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) being provided through Land 400 Phase 3 under a deal signed with HDA on 8 April.

It follows a A$90 million (US$54 million) contract from HAD with Tasmania’s Elphinstone for the manufacture of all 129 vehicle hull structures on 30 March and with Penske Australia on 25 March for assembly, testing and supply of engines for the Redbacks.

The blades will be integrated with Redbacks via a Pearson Engineering vehicle interface kit which is designed to accept varied front-end equipment (FEE) from

