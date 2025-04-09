Hanwha Defence Australia continues rush of deal signings as it picks up speed with Redback

Pearson Engineering is to provide 131 combat dozer blades for 129 Australian Army AS21 Redback infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) being provided through Land 400 Phase 3 under a deal signed with HDA on 8 April.

It follows a A$90 million (US$54 million) contract from HAD with Tasmania’s Elphinstone for the manufacture of all 129 vehicle hull structures on 30 March and with Penske Australia on 25 March for assembly, testing and supply of engines for the Redbacks.

The blades will be integrated with Redbacks via a Pearson Engineering vehicle interface kit which is designed to accept varied front-end equipment (FEE) from