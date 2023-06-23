To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Greensea demos robotic vehicle to locate buried munitions in the surf zone

23rd June 2023 - 13:14 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The Bayonet 250 UGV was integrated with a towed sled for the UXO survey in beach and surf zones. (Photo: Greensea Systems)

On the boundaries between the land and naval domains, US company Greensea Systems has demonstrated the potential of a UGV to search for unexploded ordnance.

Greensea Systems has announced successful demonstration of a mission to locate buried munitions (UXO) in the surf zone.

This survey used the company's OPENSEA software to integrate and deploy a new sensor suite for the task, carried out by a Bayonet 250 autonomous UGV.

The Bayonet 250 was previously selected for the rapid prototyping phase of the Defense Innovation Unit's (DIU's) Autonomous Amphibious Response Vehicle programme.

Operating over eight days and covering 18 sq km in water depths of up to 10ft, and wave heights of 4-6ft in the surf zone, the Bayonet 250 conducted a UXO survey with a towed sled equipped with White River Technology's (WRT'') marine APEX technology, integrated  with OPENSEA.

The integration of the sensor sled facilitated detection and classification of objects, with a buried depth of up to 3m.

'We are very excited about the recent success of crawler-based 3DEM sensing for advanced geophysical classification of munitions in the most challenging environments like surf zones,' said Greg Schultz, CTO of WRT. 

'The combination of autonomous amphibious crawlers... and... dynamic electromagnetic classification arrays, appears ready to go where divers and towed systems have not been able to in the past.'

Throughout the mission, the Bayonet 250 successfully identified targets based on burial depth and signal signature, showing its ability to detect and identify explosive hazards in surf and beach landing zones.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

