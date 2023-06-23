Greensea demos robotic vehicle to locate buried munitions in the surf zone

Greensea Systems has announced successful demonstration of a mission to locate buried munitions (UXO) in the surf zone.

This survey used the company's OPENSEA software to integrate and deploy a new sensor suite for the task, carried out by a Bayonet 250 autonomous UGV.

The Bayonet 250 was previously selected for the rapid prototyping phase of the Defense Innovation Unit's (DIU's) Autonomous Amphibious Response Vehicle programme.

Related Articles

Global UAV receives UXO survey contracts

Textron nets contract to develop mine countermeasure system that doesn't need towing

SOF Week 2023: US Marines will test Rheinmetall Mission Master SP UGV

Operating over eight days and covering 18 sq km in water depths of up to 10ft, and wave heights of 4-6ft in the surf zone, the Bayonet 250 conducted a UXO survey with a towed sled equipped with White River Technology's (WRT'') marine APEX technology, integrated with OPENSEA.

The integration of the sensor sled facilitated detection and classification of objects, with a buried depth of up to 3m.

'We are very excited about the recent success of crawler-based 3DEM sensing for advanced geophysical classification of munitions in the most challenging environments like surf zones,' said Greg Schultz, CTO of WRT.

'The combination of autonomous amphibious crawlers... and... dynamic electromagnetic classification arrays, appears ready to go where divers and towed systems have not been able to in the past.'

Throughout the mission, the Bayonet 250 successfully identified targets based on burial depth and signal signature, showing its ability to detect and identify explosive hazards in surf and beach landing zones.