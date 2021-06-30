Problem: Land GPS/GNSS Jamming (sponsored)

Singapore introduces new mortar carrier and weapon locating radar
Accurate location information is crucial for many military and commercial applications. Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) are used extensively in land applications within manned and unmanned vehicles, guided munitions, and many other platforms all around the world. The power level of the GNSS satellite signals on earth is well below the noise floor, which makes those signals vulnerable to RF interference. Military operations in recent years have shown that many platforms used in the tactical field are under a clear threat of GPS/GNSS jamming and spoofing.
Controlled Reception Pattern Antennas (CRPA) have the capability of providing electronic protection to GNSS receivers against RF interference including jamming and spoofing. They exploit the idea of beamforming and are based on the principle that interference could be suppressed via specially designed antenna array with digital beamforming.
TUALCOM’s TUALAJ anti-jamming CRPA product family uses a proprietary electronic protection technology developed for GPS/GNSS systems with lessons learned from the tactical field. This technique is realized fully digitally and is based on detecting the jamming signals instantaneously and preventing the jamming signal from entering the GPS/GNSS RF chain at the antenna level.
TUALCOM has developed a wide spectrum of Anti-Jamming CRPA products providing an effective solution against a multitude of GPS/GNSS jamming and spoofing threats. The most prominent features of TUALAJ Anti-Jamming GNSS product family are,
Among five main commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) product line and more than tens of different possible configurations, TUALAJ 4200 MINI is the smallest member of the family. The DACU weighs less than 170 gr (6 ounces). It provides interference cancellation for up to 3 simultaneous independent jammers and on two selected GNSS bands.
TUALAJ 8300 is the model that embodies all capabilities and is perfect for challenging environments where multiple jammers or multipath effects dominate. It comes with a wide range of constellation options and can provide jamming cancellation up to 7 jamming sources on three selected bands simultaneously.
With this wide and capable product family, TUALCOM provides jam-free GNSS signals to its clients in military or civil applications. Please contact sales@tualcom.com.tr for further information.
