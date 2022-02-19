To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Göker design emphasises versatility

19th February 2022 - 10:15 GMT | by Tayfun Özberk in Istanbul

RSS

Göker 35mm multi-purpose gun. (Image: Aselsan)

Göker performs multiple functions with a different CONOPS from previous Turkish 35mm guns.

Aselsan has completed operational tests and capability demonstration firings of its Göker 35mm multi-purpose gun for ground and air defence, including against sUAS platforms.

The weapon was developed entirely internally by Aselsan, with the tests taking place at the Turkish MoD-run Karapinar range.

It took Aselsan about 12 months to develop Göker. The gun is designed for critical infrastructure protection as well as air defence operations on land and at sea, a company official told Shephard. Static installations are possible for base protection and border security.

Aselsan leveraged its experience on developing earlier weapon systems when working on Göker. However,

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us