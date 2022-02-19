Göker design emphasises versatility

Aselsan has completed operational tests and capability demonstration firings of its Göker 35mm multi-purpose gun for ground and air defence, including against sUAS platforms.

The weapon was developed entirely internally by Aselsan, with the tests taking place at the Turkish MoD-run Karapinar range.

It took Aselsan about 12 months to develop Göker. The gun is designed for critical infrastructure protection as well as air defence operations on land and at sea, a company official told Shephard. Static installations are possible for base protection and border security.

Aselsan leveraged its experience on developing earlier weapon systems when working on Göker. However,