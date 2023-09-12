Global armoured renaissance: new report reveals $25.6 billion surge in 8x8 wheeled armoured vehicle spending

Paramount, the global aerospace and defence company, will reveal such insights into the evolving wheeled armoured vehicle market during DSEI as part of its collaboration with Defence Insight.

Driven by the Russo-Ukraine conflict, armoured vehicle spending is enjoying a global renaissance. Hidden behind the big-ticket, high-profile main battle tank and tracked IFV programmes, the 8x8 wheeled armoured vehicle appears set to receive a similar focus over the next six years.

Steve Griessel, Group CEO of Paramount, commented: 'This surge in armoured vehicle spending underscores the changing dynamics of global defence. Drawing from our three-decade legacy of crafting solutions in the world’s most challenging environments, Paramount’s Mbombe armoured vehicle family exemplifies the innovative, adaptable solutions the world urgently needs.'

The report brings to the fore multiple findings on the future of the 8x8 armoured vehicle market, specifically the ever-increasing importance of rapid strategic mobility, demand for armoured C2 vehicles, and the potential for 8x8 wheeled platforms to replace medium/light tanks in African/South American markets.

Defence Insight’s market report shows forecast spending of $25.6 billion on 8x8 vehicle programmes between 2022 and 2035. Notably, the figures for tracked armoured vehicles and main battle tanks are significantly higher, with planned investments of $62.2 billion and $84 billion, respectively.

The report includes a selection of market opportunities handpicked by Defence Insight’s analyst team, including a $1.8 billion Qatari forecast for 2024/25, a $2.8 billion Greek forecast for 2026, and a longer-term forecast for a complete French replacement of its currently upgrading Jaguar EBRC 6x6 and Griffon VBMR 6x6 expected to be initiated by the mid-2030s.

In North America, there are focused investments in various programmes, with the US Army prioritising the procurement of tracked vehicles alongside its ongoing Stryker upgrade cycle and Canada progressing with its LAV 6.0 upgrades and orders replacing legacy M113 tracked APCs.

The report further highlights that the tracks versus wheels debate endures, particularly in the context of the Ukraine-Russia conflict. As mobility and armour for almost all roles in the land domain become increasingly critical in the wake of the emergence of loitering munitions, future programmes in the large, armoured vehicle role look set to be contested between 8x8 and tracked alternatives.

At the same time, modularity, offering maintenance and cost advantages, has emerged as a pivotal factor. Through leveraging the comparative advantage of cheaper overhead costs, reduced maintenance burden, and improved strategic mobility, the 8x8 market has the potential to contest both tracked IFVs and Medium/Light tanks globally.

Paramount’s Mbombe armoured vehicle family

Amidst these revelations, Paramount’s Mbombe armoured vehicle family is optimally positioned to cater to these requirements.

Standing at the forefront of armoured vehicle technologies, the Mbombe family reflects the evolving demands of the global battlefield. Its advanced construction offers unparalleled protection levels, ensuring the safety of military personnel.

'Paramount has always been at the vanguard of innovation, particularly in the realm of asymmetrical warfare. Leveraging our decades of experience, we’ve crafted the Mbombe vehicle family to meet the demands of the modern battlefield. It’s a potent blend of unparalleled protection and strategic mobility,' Griessel explained.

'Paramount is not just a manufacturer; we’re evolving into a technology-driven global OEM. With our focus on IP licensing and global partnerships, we’re shaping solutions that the world is looking for today. Through our portable production concept, we’re targeting partnerships in Europe and the UK, strengthening our position as a global leader,' he added.

Paramount’s portable production concept locates manufacturing activities within the customer country to produce and sustain armoured vehicle fleets, drive indigenous innovation and ensure long-term support.

Collaborating with industrial partners allows nations to access modular and proven options for upgrading their armoured vehicle capacity. Paramount can tailor these solutions to meet specific mission needs, while the collaboration brings together a variety of domestic technology providers to create comprehensive solutions.

Discover more about the Armoured Vehicle market during DSEI with dedicated market briefings by Defence Insight:

o Tuesday 12 September 11:15

o Wednesday 13 September 15:45

Location: Capital Suite 9

Places are limited, so to register your interest, head to www.paramountatDSEI.com