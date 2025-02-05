To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Germany takes first Boxer air defence vehicle and prepares for evaluation trials

5th February 2025 - 18:27 GMT | by Shephard News Team in London

More deliveries of Boxer Skyranger 30 vehicles to Germany will occur in 2027–28. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

The Skyranger air defence system for Germany is built around the Boxer 8x8, a platform which is in service with, or ordered by, six countries.

The German Army has taken delivery of its first 8x8 Boxer Skyranger 30 air defence vehicle, with trials beginning in the next three months and serial delivery expected to take place in 2027 and early 2028.

The vehicle for verification trials was ordered under a contract placed in February last year which includes 18 series-produced vehicles. The contract is worth €595 million (US$642 million) for the 19 systems but the final number could rise, as the contract includes an option for a further 30 systems.

The system delivered will be used for evaluation by the German Army after instruction has been provided on vehicle operation.

The Skyranger 30 air defence system is designed to bridge the current capability gap in mobile air defence and offers a combination of mobility, protection, flexibility and precision at near and very close ranges.

It is designed as a hybrid solution and the turret combines the 30mm 173 KCE canon, ground-to-air guided missiles and sensors. In Germany, the Skyranger 30 will initially be equipped with the Stinger anti-aircraft weapon which is expected to be converted to a drone defence missile.

Skyranger 30 is part of the European Sky Shield initiative and additional NATO and EU member states have expressed an interest or signed for the system.

In December 2023, Hungary contracted Rheinmetall to carry out the conceptual development of the Skyranger 30 turret for the future air defence variant of the Lynx KF41 tracked vehicle. Austria and Denmark have also ordered the Skyranger 30 on different vehicle platforms.

