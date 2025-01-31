Germany signs work agreement for Patria 6x6 vehicle under CAVS programme

Germany has signed a work package agreement to take part in the trans-European Patria 6x6 Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS) armoured personnel carrier (APC) programme, specifically related to mortar variants. The value of the agreement is approximately €50 million (US$52 million).

Patria has already received orders for more than 800 Patria 6x6 vehicles and has delivered more than 200 of them.

The work package includes the building of CAVS NEMO (NEw MOrtar) remote-controlled, lightweight 120mm mortar turret and CAVS mortar command and control variants.

Related Articles

Finland signs for more armoured personnel carriers

Latvia orders more Patria 6x6 vehicles

Germany asks for an offer on 6x6 Patria order

It also involves the integration with German mission systems and the qualification of the entire system to German customer requirements.

Jukka Holkeri, executive vice president (global) Patria, said it was the first national CAVS variants development and qualification agreement.

“The 120mm turreted mortar variant adds totally new performance to the international CAVS programme,” Holkeri said.

“The development and qualification of these new CAVS variants will be done in close co-operation with the German industry.

“Future serial production will be realised with our earlier published industrial partners KNDS [Krauss-Maffei Wegmann and Nexter Defence Systems], FFG [Flensburger Fahrzeugbau] and JWT [Jungenthal Wehrtechnik].”

On 30 January, Germany joined the Framework Agreement which enables the country’s serial procurement of CAVS. After Finland, Latvia and Sweden, Germany is the fourth nation to access the agreement.

In 2022, Germany signed a statement of intent to join the programme, and followed up by joining the Technical Arrangement in 2023. In 2024, Germany joined the programme’s research and development agreement, after which joining the Framework Agreement was the final step towards full accession.

Related Programmes in Defence Insight

Patria 6x6 CAVS [Latvia]

Patria 6x6 CAVS (Sweden)

6x6 APC [Germany]

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

Patria 6x6