Germany signs work agreement for Patria 6x6 vehicle under CAVS programme
Germany has signed a work package agreement to take part in the trans-European Patria 6x6 Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS) armoured personnel carrier (APC) programme, specifically related to mortar variants. The value of the agreement is approximately €50 million (US$52 million).
Patria has already received orders for more than 800 Patria 6x6 vehicles and has delivered more than 200 of them.
The work package includes the building of CAVS NEMO (NEw MOrtar) remote-controlled, lightweight 120mm mortar turret and CAVS mortar command and control variants.
Related Articles
Finland signs for more armoured personnel carriers
Latvia orders more Patria 6x6 vehicles
Germany asks for an offer on 6x6 Patria order
It also involves the integration with German mission systems and the qualification of the entire system to German customer requirements.
Jukka Holkeri, executive vice president (global) Patria, said it was the first national CAVS variants development and qualification agreement.
“The 120mm turreted mortar variant adds totally new performance to the international CAVS programme,” Holkeri said.
“The development and qualification of these new CAVS variants will be done in close co-operation with the German industry.
“Future serial production will be realised with our earlier published industrial partners KNDS [Krauss-Maffei Wegmann and Nexter Defence Systems], FFG [Flensburger Fahrzeugbau] and JWT [Jungenthal Wehrtechnik].”
On 30 January, Germany joined the Framework Agreement which enables the country’s serial procurement of CAVS. After Finland, Latvia and Sweden, Germany is the fourth nation to access the agreement.
In 2022, Germany signed a statement of intent to join the programme, and followed up by joining the Technical Arrangement in 2023. In 2024, Germany joined the programme’s research and development agreement, after which joining the Framework Agreement was the final step towards full accession.
Related Programmes in Defence Insight
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Land Warfare
-
L3Harris awarded $263 million contract for night vision goggles
The order for Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular (ENVG-B) is the second order under the full-scale production Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) programme, following a similar award last year.
-
Estonia receives first deliveries of new CAESAR 155mm self-propelled howitzer
The Estonian Centre for Defence Investments (ECDI) signed contracts in June 2024 to acquire 12 CAESAR (CAmion Equipé d’un Système d’ARtillerie) wheeled self-propelled howitzers (SPH). The contract also includes the option to purchase additional howitzers.
-
Thales adds DigitalCrew to panoramic gimbal for new generation tracking and identification
Thales Panoramic Above Armour Gimbal (PAAG) is in service as a mast mounted system on German Boxer Joint Fire Support Teams (Heavy) armoured vehicles. DigitalCrew has been designed to take full advantage of PAAG’s six sensors.
-
Extra punch to be added to THeMIS UGV as production set to increase
Milrem Robotics is looking to improve the lethality of its Tracked Hybrid Modular Infantry System (THeMIS) uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV), ramp up production and add an integration with uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs).