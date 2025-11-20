Germany set to order 75 more Leopard 2A8s after 12 months of wins for the platform
Germany is set to order another 75 Leopard 2A8 main battle tanks with German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius announcing on 19 November that procurement discussions had begun and should be completed within 12 months.
The announcement was made during the public rollout of the first Leopard 2A8. An eventual order would add to the 123 already under contract, which are to be delivered between 2027 and 2030.
A total of 301 Leopard 2A8s are under contract to date, with 46 ordered for the Netherlands and 44 each for Czech Republic, Lithuania and Sweden, along with the amount already under contract with Germany. There
