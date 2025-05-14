Netherlands bolsters armed forces with Leopard tanks and Puma UAS fleet upgrades
The Dutch Ministry of Defence has signed two contracts that will modernise its armed forces equipment. The MoD officially signed a contract with KNDS for 46 Leopard 2A8 Main Battle Tanks (MBT) and with AeroVironment for the additional procurement and upgrade of its Puma uncrewed aerial systems fleet.
The news that the Netherlands was going to acquire Leopard 2A8 tanks was first disclosed in October 2024. On 14 May 2025, KNDS then confirmed the signing of a contract with the Dutch procurement agency Commando Materieel en IT (COMMIT) for the procurement of at least 46 Leopard 2 A8 MBTs.
The
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
BAE Systems expands Amphibious Combat Vehicle family with modular capabilities for future missions
BAE Systems recently announced two contracts for a total of 60 ACVs for the US Marines and has displayed its ACV Logistics concept.
-
Lockheed Martin builds first Saudi Arabian THAAD components
The THAAD launcher was first procured by Saudi Arabia in 2017, with local production a key condition of the sale.
-
US Army to test droppable camera for perimeter security under the xTech programme
Bounce Imaging’s Thermal Camera Spike is a rugged, deployable 360° surveillance tool.
-
Oshkosh Defense starts production on ROGUE-Fires and develops MTVR 4×4 variant
Both ROGUE-Fires and the MTVR demonstrator have been designed for Indo-Pacific mobility and expeditionary operations.
-
How Ukraine’s wartime innovators are redefining tactical communication
A Ukrainian company in a race against Russian jammers has been demonstrating how the country’s innovative start-ups have been beating the West at its own game.