To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Netherlands bolsters armed forces with Leopard tanks and Puma UAS fleet upgrades

Netherlands bolsters armed forces with Leopard tanks and Puma UAS fleet upgrades

14th May 2025 - 17:27 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

RSS

The KNDS contract has the option for six more tanks, which could be exercised in 2027. (Photo: Dutch Ministry of Defence)

The procurement announcements emphasise the Dutch Ministry of Defence’s response to NATO’s call for heavier combat capabilities for land operations.

The Dutch Ministry of Defence has signed two contracts that will modernise its armed forces equipment. The MoD officially signed a contract with KNDS for 46 Leopard 2A8 Main Battle Tanks (MBT) and with AeroVironment for the additional procurement and upgrade of its Puma uncrewed aerial systems fleet.

The news that the Netherlands was going to acquire Leopard 2A8 tanks was first disclosed in October 2024. On 14 May 2025, KNDS then confirmed the signing of a contract with the Dutch procurement agency Commando Materieel en IT (COMMIT) for the procurement of at least 46 Leopard 2 A8 MBTs.

The

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us