Germany explores new options for future armoured vehicles

Speaking at the International Armoured Vehicles 2023 conference in Twickenham, London, a German Armed Forces representative highlighted that a one-off €100 billion defence fund had been allocated to to improve combat capability, with no time limit,

This does however have to be shared between all elements of the armed forces.

The German Army is already procuring a number of armoured fighting vehicles including the latest version of the KMW Leopard 2 MBT and PSM Puma IFVs.

It is now to establish a medium force whose equipment will include a wheeled armoured personnel carrier (APC) plus other variants.

