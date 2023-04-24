Germany buys additional BvS10 all-terrain vehicles

The German contract, worth around $400 million, follows a joint procurement of the vehicle by Sweden, Germany and the UK to support Arctic operations under the Stockholm-led Collaborative All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) programme.

BAE Systems Hägglunds MD Tommy Gustafsson-Rask said: ‘This framework agreement streamlines the process by allowing prospective and existing customers to acquire vehicles at previously negotiated terms, while also benefiting from the joint development.

‘This will secure Germany’s access to these highly capable vehicles for decades to come, and demonstrates the strong relationship between BAE Systems and our customer.’

Austria, France and the Netherlands also operate the vehicle. Its unarmoured variant, Beowulf, won the US Army’s Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) programme last August, under which 110 vehicles will be provided over five years.

The new contract with Berlin covers additional troop transport vehicles, armoured personnel carriers (APCs), and three new German BvS10 variants for command and control (C2) and logistics.

The articulated vehicles offer high mobility in all conditions, including snow, ice, sand, swamps, and mountainous terrain.

The BvS10’s amphibious features allow it to ‘swim’ in flooded areas and off coastlines.