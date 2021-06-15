German Army faces reform challenge

The German Armed Forces are initiating a set of reforms that will modernise their force structure away from stabilisation operations towards high-intensity combat.

However, unlike the German Air Force or German Navy, the German Army faces considerable obstacles in undertaking this effort.

Speaking at the RUSI Land Warfare conference on 2 June, Inspector of the Army, Lt Gen Alfons Mais told delegates that the service faces significant challenges when transitioning to a more mobile reactive force for warfighting.

Mais said this requires ‘a mental change in our political and military leadership’. In discussions with politicians in Berlin, he wants to overcome the definition of ...