Land Warfare

German Army faces reform challenge

15th June 2021 - 12:21 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

The German Army wants to develop its Division 2027 strategy but is constrained by equipment programme problems and budget issues (Rheinmetall)

Following the publication of its 'Key Points for the Future of the German Armed Forces' ('Eckpunkte für die Bundeswehr der Zukunft') in May, the Chief of the German Army has highlighted the cultural and material challenges his organisation faces to bring about reform.

The German Armed Forces are initiating a set of reforms that will modernise their force structure away from stabilisation operations towards high-intensity combat.

However, unlike the German Air Force or German Navy, the German Army faces considerable obstacles in undertaking this effort.

Speaking at the RUSI Land Warfare conference on 2 June, Inspector of the Army, Lt Gen Alfons Mais told delegates that the service faces significant challenges when transitioning to a more mobile reactive force for warfighting.

Mais said this requires ‘a mental change in our political and military leadership’. In discussions with politicians in Berlin, he wants to overcome the definition of ...

