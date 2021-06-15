German Army faces reform challenge

L3Harris delivers final bomb disposal robot
L3Harris has delivered the final EOD robot to the UK MoD for Project STARTER.
The German Armed Forces are initiating a set of reforms that will modernise their force structure away from stabilisation operations towards high-intensity combat.
However, unlike the German Air Force or German Navy, the German Army faces considerable obstacles in undertaking this effort.
Speaking at the RUSI Land Warfare conference on 2 June, Inspector of the Army, Lt Gen Alfons Mais told delegates that the service faces significant challenges when transitioning to a more mobile reactive force for warfighting.
Mais said this requires ‘a mental change in our political and military leadership’. In discussions with politicians in Berlin, he wants to overcome the definition of ...
US market dominance in North Africa may begin to be eroded over the next ten years by new players from emerging defence markets.
AI platform for the British Army is designed to create an interconnected digital picture for frontline soldiers.
Turkey has successfully tested and integrated the 107mm Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher onto its BMC-produced armoured vehicle.
Add-on kit turns UHF/VHF radio into a BLoS solution to support voice and data communications.
The FICV has re-emerged as a major programme for the Indian Army, after lying pretty much dormant for the past 4-5 years.