Piranha IFV in Bulgarian Army demo
General Dynamics European Land Systems has demonstrated the Piranha 8x8 wheeled infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) to the Bulgarian Army, the company announced on 28 April.
The Piranha IFV was equipped with a 30mm NATO-compliant remote controlled weapon station, an anti-tank guided missile system and a fully integrated communication information system.
The three-day vehicle demonstration and live firing event was hosted by the Tylbeto military unit near Kazanlak, Bulgaria. The vehicle is a candidate for the Bulgarian Army's Battalion Battle Group acquisition project.
Thomas Kauffmann, vice president of international business and services, said: 'General Dynamics European Land Systems is honoured to have the opportunity to present the full range of the Piranha system capabilities to the Bulgarian Army.
'With our proven technology and advanced system capabilities, we are confident in our ability to provide the Bulgarian Army with a compliant solution.'
General Dynamics European Land Systems worked with partners Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and General Dynamics Mission Systems on the demonstration.
