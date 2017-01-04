Bulgaria plans new armoured vehicles
The Bulgarian MoD has announced plans to issue a request for proposals (RFP) for the procurement of new armoured infantry vehicles.
This was been revealed by the Deputy Defence Minister, Atanas Zapryanov, who said that the RFP will be released in the first quarter of 2017.
The Bulgarian Land Forces plan to equip three of its six battalion battle groups with new armoured vehicles. The preliminary estimates have shown that this requirement would be satisfied with at least 238 units – 100 of these would be infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), and the remainder are set to be used for a
