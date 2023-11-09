GDLS studies M10 Booker armoured recovery vehicle

General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) has been studying a Medium Weight Recovery Vehicle (MWRV) to support the M10 Booker Combat Vehicle (previously called Mobile Protected Firepower).

The vehicle has been in Low-Rate Initial Production (LRIP) by US military vehicle manufacturer GDLS with 96 due to be built followed by full-rate production in 2026.

The M10 Booker Combat Vehicle, which has a combat weight of around 42 tons will be deployed by the US Army Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) who currently lack a direct-fire capability.

The GDLS MWRV is essentially the lower part of the M10 Booker Combat Vehicle