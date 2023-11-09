To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

GDLS studies M10 Booker armoured recovery vehicle

9th November 2023 - 14:35 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Washington DC

RSS

A model of GDLS’s Medium Weight Recovery Vehicle based on the M10 Booker Combat Vehicle and shown here in travelling configuration with A frame folded back. (Photo: Christopher F. Foss)

The MWRV will support the M10 Booker Combat Vehicle and has been in LRIP with 96 scheduled to be produced before 2026.

General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) has been studying a Medium Weight Recovery Vehicle (MWRV) to support the M10 Booker Combat Vehicle (previously called Mobile Protected Firepower).

The vehicle has been in Low-Rate Initial Production (LRIP) by US military vehicle manufacturer GDLS with 96 due to be built followed by full-rate production in 2026.

The M10 Booker Combat Vehicle, which has a combat weight of around 42 tons will be deployed by the US Army Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) who currently lack a direct-fire capability.

The GDLS MWRV is essentially the lower part of the M10 Booker Combat Vehicle

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us