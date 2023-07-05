US Army looks to enhance its command post capabilities

The US Army on 29 June issued a draft RfP for the Command Post Integrated Infrastructure Increment 1 (CPI2 Inc 1) programme.

Under this effort, the service seeks to improve its capacity and field a scalable, integrated mobile command post infrastructure solution to enhance mobility and survivability.

The service released to the industry the Technical Data Package (TDP) designed by Elbit Systems of America in the CPI2 Increment 0 and intends to update and enhance the command post capabilities of its Family of Medium Tactical Vehicle (FMTV) platforms.

It is also interested in engineering change proposals (ECP) to improve the