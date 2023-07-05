To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Army looks to enhance its command post capabilities

5th July 2023 - 17:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

The branch is interested in engineering change proposals to improve the design of the CPI2 systems. (Photo: Elbit Systems of America)

The US Army recently issued a draft of an RfP for the Command Post Integrated Infrastructure Increment 1 effort to update the command post capabilities of its FMTV platforms.

The US Army on 29 June issued a draft RfP for the Command Post Integrated Infrastructure Increment 1 (CPI2 Inc 1) programme. 

Under this effort, the service seeks to improve its capacity and field a scalable, integrated mobile command post infrastructure solution to enhance mobility and survivability.

The service released to the industry the Technical Data Package (TDP) designed by Elbit Systems of America in the CPI2 Increment 0 and intends to update and enhance the command post capabilities of its Family of Medium Tactical Vehicle (FMTV) platforms.

It is also interested in engineering change proposals (ECP) to improve the

