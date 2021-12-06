Future of MRV-P remains unclear

India to produce AK-203 rifles, but Ka-226Ts remain elusive
Military cooperation between India and Russia shows few signs of waning owing to American political pressure.
Doubt surrounds the future of the British Army’s Multi-Role Vehicle – Protected (MRV-P), amid social media speculation that the procurement programme would be scrapped.
A spokesperson for the UK MoD told Shephard that the army is still analysing the future of the programme. Plans for the MRV-P ‘have not yet been finalised’ and ‘a decision will be announced in due course', the official added.
Two omissions support the belief that the MRV-P programme will be discarded: it was mentioned neither in the Integrated Review (IR) published in March 2021 nor in the Future Soldier announcement on 25 November.
Branded by the MoD as
