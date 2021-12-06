To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Future of MRV-P remains unclear

6th December 2021 - 11:30 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

The JLTV was chosen by the MoD for Package 1 of the MRV-P programme. (Photo: Oshkosh)

Procurement of the Multi-Role Vehicle – Protected was not mentioned in the recent Future Soldier plan or the earlier Integrated Review, but the MoD claims that plans have not yet been finalised.

Doubt surrounds the future of the British Army’s Multi-Role Vehicle – Protected (MRV-P), amid social media speculation that the procurement programme would be scrapped.

A spokesperson for the UK MoD told Shephard that the army is still analysing the future of the programme. Plans for the MRV-P ‘have not yet been finalised’ and ‘a decision will be announced in due course', the official added.

Two omissions support the belief that the MRV-P programme will be discarded: it was mentioned neither in the Integrated Review (IR) published in March 2021 nor in the Future Soldier announcement on 25 November.

Branded by the MoD as …

