French Army snipers improve performance with new FN Herstal technology

FN Herstal has announced the first major order for its FN Elity ballistic calculator, placed by the French Army.

The contract follows testing in early 2022 by the army's Ground Forces Battle Lab (BLT) which acquired an initial batch of FN Elity systems for trial by units composed of snipers and designated marksmen.

This months-long test phase allowed operational shooters to evaluate the device on weapons such as PGM 12.7mm sniper and 7.62mm FN SCAR-H PR precision rifles. According to FN Herstal, the ballistic calculator was shown to reduce the shooter’s 'detection-neutralisation' time by 40% and improve accuracy by 25%. It also lightens the equipment load carried by snipers by 6kg compared to previous fit-outs.

Tanguy de Brosse, project head at the BLT, said the testing demonstrated 'the effectiveness of the system and leads to the acquisition of a first batch that benefits French forces. It thus opens the door to further acquisitions for full-service capacity, the terms and timing of which are yet to be defined, and to other collaborations with FN Herstal.'