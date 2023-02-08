French Army snipers improve performance with new FN Herstal technology
FN Herstal has announced the first major order for its FN Elity ballistic calculator, placed by the French Army.
The contract follows testing in early 2022 by the army's Ground Forces Battle Lab (BLT) which acquired an initial batch of FN Elity systems for trial by units composed of snipers and designated marksmen.
This months-long test phase allowed operational shooters to evaluate the device on weapons such as PGM 12.7mm sniper and 7.62mm FN SCAR-H PR precision rifles. According to FN Herstal, the ballistic calculator was shown to reduce the shooter’s 'detection-neutralisation' time by 40% and improve accuracy by 25%. It also lightens the equipment load carried by snipers by 6kg compared to previous fit-outs.
Tanguy de Brosse, project head at the BLT, said the testing demonstrated 'the effectiveness of the system and leads to the acquisition of a first batch that benefits French forces. It thus opens the door to further acquisitions for full-service capacity, the terms and timing of which are yet to be defined, and to other collaborations with FN Herstal.'
More from Land Warfare
-
India’s infantry fighting vehicle project inches forward at glacial pace
Unfortunately for the Indian Army, the country's efforts to replace the BMP-2 IFV is now well into its second decade.
-
European Defence Agency ploughs millions into autonomy for combat UGVs
Autonomous systems will provide operational benefits across various missions, including ISR, logistics and combat.
-
Thailand’s first LG1 towed howitzers touch down
The first of Thailand's new 105mm field guns have arrived home, while the country's Defense Technology Institute (DTI) pursues other indigenous programmes such as combat reconnaissance vehicles and an MRAP.
-
Latest tranche of US military aid for Ukraine targets multiple needs
The US has earmarked more equipment worth billions for Kyiv.
-
Sener to tackle uncrewed teaming for convoys under European project
Sener Aerospace and Defense will lead a multi-national European Defence Fund project to explore swarming and interoperability of UGVs with crewed ground and air vehicles.