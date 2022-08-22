To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

French Army fires MMP in Estonia

22nd August 2022 - 10:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

French soldiers fire the MMP at the Tapa military camp in Estonia. (Photo: French Army)

The MBDA Medium-Range Missile (MMP) is the latest model of antitank missile to enter service with the French Army.

The French Army announced on 18 August that its soldiers have fired MBDA's Medium-Range Missile (MMP) at the Tapa military camp in Estonia as part of training for the French NATO Enhanced Forward Presence mission.

The MMP is the latest antitank missile to enter service with the French Army. With a range of 4,000 to 160m, the MMP can be used in day or night conditions, on low or high trajectories.

Operated by two soldiers, it can be deployed from a firing post by infantry or as a turret-mounted medium-range ATGM system. The French Army has a Griffon medium-range missile variant in its fleet.

The service has also conducted trials with other platforms equipped with the MMP. These include the first lock-on firing of an MMP from a Jaguar EBRC 6x6 armoured reconnaissance and combat vehicle in April 2021 and a firing test from an Arquus Sabre SF vehicle in January 2021.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us