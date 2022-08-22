French Army fires MMP in Estonia

The French Army announced on 18 August that its soldiers have fired MBDA's Medium-Range Missile (MMP) at the Tapa military camp in Estonia as part of training for the French NATO Enhanced Forward Presence mission.

The MMP is the latest antitank missile to enter service with the French Army. With a range of 4,000 to 160m, the MMP can be used in day or night conditions, on low or high trajectories.

Operated by two soldiers, it can be deployed from a firing post by infantry or as a turret-mounted medium-range ATGM system. The French Army has a Griffon medium-range missile variant in its fleet.

The service has also conducted trials with other platforms equipped with the MMP. These include the first lock-on firing of an MMP from a Jaguar EBRC 6x6 armoured reconnaissance and combat vehicle in April 2021 and a firing test from an Arquus Sabre SF vehicle in January 2021.