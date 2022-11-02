To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

India seeks new sniper rifles with restricted RfP

2nd November 2022 - 10:30 GMT | by Rahul Bedi in Delhi

The Indian Army procured some examples of Sako’s TRG 42 last year, but another 4,849 sniper rifles are required. (Photo: Beretta NZ)

India's requirement for nearly 5,000 sniper rifles has moved forward with the issue of a restricted RfP to local vendors.

On 18 October, India’s MoD issued a restricted RfP for 4,849 sniper rifles and 7,841,575 rounds of .338 Lapua Magnum ammunition to around 30 local vendors. If pursued, this tender would be worth an estimated $60-70 million.

Official sources said the vendors approached included only those who had responded to June’s RfI for the planned sniper rifle procurement.

According to the 119-page RfP, a total of 4,549 bolt-action sniper rifles are intended for the army, 212 for the air force and 88 for the navy. They will be procured under the ‘Buy Indian’ procurement category.

The RfP requires the intended rifle

Rahul Bedi

Author

Rahul Bedi

Rahul Bedi is a New Delhi-based journalist reporting for over 30 years on strategic, military, and security …

