India seeks new sniper rifles with restricted RfP

On 18 October, India’s MoD issued a restricted RfP for 4,849 sniper rifles and 7,841,575 rounds of .338 Lapua Magnum ammunition to around 30 local vendors. If pursued, this tender would be worth an estimated $60-70 million.

Official sources said the vendors approached included only those who had responded to June’s RfI for the planned sniper rifle procurement.

According to the 119-page RfP, a total of 4,549 bolt-action sniper rifles are intended for the army, 212 for the air force and 88 for the navy. They will be procured under the ‘Buy Indian’ procurement category.

The RfP requires the intended rifle