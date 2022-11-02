India seeks new sniper rifles with restricted RfP
On 18 October, India’s MoD issued a restricted RfP for 4,849 sniper rifles and 7,841,575 rounds of .338 Lapua Magnum ammunition to around 30 local vendors. If pursued, this tender would be worth an estimated $60-70 million.
Official sources said the vendors approached included only those who had responded to June’s RfI for the planned sniper rifle procurement.
According to the 119-page RfP, a total of 4,549 bolt-action sniper rifles are intended for the army, 212 for the air force and 88 for the navy. They will be procured under the ‘Buy Indian’ procurement category.
The RfP requires the intended rifle
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
Ukraine poised to receive NASAMS air defence systems
Kongsberg and Raytheon originally developed NASAMS to meet the requirements of the Royal Norwegian Air Force.
-
Allen-Vanguard protects peacekeepers from unconventional threats
Allen Vanguard has announced that it has completed the overhaul of 19 vehicles to provide increased RCIED and UAV protection.
-
BAE Systems sets out vision for next-generation combat vehicles
BAE Systems is focusing on improving survivability, lethality and sustainability of new and in-service armoured platforms for the US military.
-
Indian Army wheels out additional protected vehicles
India is inducting additional M4 4x4 protected mobility vehicles, while new variants of the WhAP are planned.
-
Can the US Army field a more lethal, mobile force for the 2030s?
The US Army is emphasising autonomous systems, connectivity, firepower and sustainability to advance its combat capabilities by the 2030s.