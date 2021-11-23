Frazer-Nash provides architecture for next-gen UGVs

HaLO fits for Boxer MIV
UK SME to provide escape lighting systems for integration on Boxer MIV vehicles.
The Frazer-Nash is supporting Dstl’s Future Ground Combat Vehicle team to develop a generic architecture for future UGVs that is modular and open.
This architecture will allow UGVs to be rapidly configured with mission-specific fits and supports through life insertion of new and improved technologies as they mature.
It will provide UGV and UGV sub-system suppliers with a framework for product development and exploitation.
Frazer-Nash has produced a prototype architecture along with recommendations for adopting applicable standards and successfully demonstrated it at the Armoured Trials and Development Unit in Dorset.
As part of the demonstration, the re-rolling of UGVs with multiple mission modules in a battlefield scenario was showcased. It proved that the architecture could enable quick configuration of different mission modules in a battlefield scenario.
It also demonstrated that two different UGVs could be controlled from the same base station, as part of a single communication domain, which will allow the land forces to use more UGVs in missions without increasing manning requirements.
The final element of the demonstration showcased the handover of control from one base station to another on the same network, this will allow operators to transfer control between mounted and dismounted units.
A project to convert and test 20 M113AS4 optionally crewed APCs is just one of the UGV projects that Australia is currently engaged in.
Despite a recent raft of LoIs for medium and heavy UGVs, the head of the Turkish defence procurement agency SSB is urging a faster pace.
In addition to fast providing replacement parts and reducing the need of relying on huge warehouses or long supply chains, the technology can be used in hybrid manufacturing processes and construction as well as with together robotic and AI capacities.
Will Germany come to the rescue after the Netherlands had to cancel a contract for 515 air assault vehicles?
Singapore's army has been transitioning to a new 9mm pistol.