France invests in vehicles for paratroopers

Two new wheeled vehicles are being delivered to the French Army's 11th Parachute Brigade (BP) to improve its mobility capabilities.

One platform is the Fardier SOV light vehicle developed by Unac and the other is the Serval VBMR-L 4x4 APC that weighs less than the Griffon 6x6 vehicle already in service with French airborne forces.

The 11th BP and French SOF regularly carry out operational jumps (mainly in Africa) and it is likely their frequency will increase now that the A400M is operational for simultaneous jumps out of two doors.

In recent months, the 11th BP has made jumps in