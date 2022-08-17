To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

France invests in vehicles for paratroopers

17th August 2022 - 13:02 GMT | by Jean-Marc Tanguy in Paris

The Fardier SOV can tow a 120 mm mortar. (Photo: Jean-Marc Tanguy)

New lightweight and air-droppable vehicles are being provided to the 11th Parachute Brigade in the French Army.

Two new wheeled vehicles are being delivered to the French Army's 11th Parachute Brigade (BP) to improve its mobility capabilities.

One platform is the Fardier SOV light vehicle developed by Unac and the other is the Serval VBMR-L 4x4 APC that weighs less than the Griffon 6x6 vehicle already in service with French airborne forces.

The 11th BP and French SOF regularly carry out operational jumps (mainly in Africa) and it is likely their frequency will increase now that the A400M is operational for simultaneous jumps out of two doors.

In recent months, the 11th BP has made jumps in

Jean-Marc Tanguy

Author

Jean-Marc Tanguy

Jean-Marc Tanguy started its career in journalism on 1991 and focussed quickly on defence matters …

Read full bio

