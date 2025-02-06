To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Fourth European country opts for Euro PULS rocket artillery system as Germany signs up

6th February 2025 - 16:49 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London

RSS

Euro PULS integrated onto the rear of Tatra (6x6) truck showing two of the different rocket pods available. Note that the stabilisers are not lowered. (Photo: Elbit Systems)

When compared to the German Army’s M270 227mm (12 round) Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS), Euro PULS will offer a step change increase in capability to meet the German Army’s Future Long-Range Indirect Fire System.

Elbit Systems will provide Germany with Euro PULS (Precise & Universal Launching System) artillery rocket launchers under an initial contract announced on 6 Febraury and worth US$57 million.

The Israeli company beat out Germany’s Rheinmetall which had teamed with Lockheed Martin to offer the US company’s Global Mobile Artillery Rocket System installed on a Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles HX (8x8) series platform.

The Euro PULS order is being carried out through agreements between the German, Netherlands and Israeli governments and in collaboration with KNDS-Germany which has previously upgraded some of the German Army’s M270 MLRS.

