Fourth European country opts for Euro PULS rocket artillery system as Germany signs up
Elbit Systems will provide Germany with Euro PULS (Precise & Universal Launching System) artillery rocket launchers under an initial contract announced on 6 Febraury and worth US$57 million.
The Israeli company beat out Germany’s Rheinmetall which had teamed with Lockheed Martin to offer the US company’s Global Mobile Artillery Rocket System installed on a Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles HX (8x8) series platform.
The Euro PULS order is being carried out through agreements between the German, Netherlands and Israeli governments and in collaboration with KNDS-Germany which has previously upgraded some of the German Army’s M270 MLRS.
