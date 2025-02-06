Fourth European country opts for Euro PULS rocket artillery system as Germany signs up

Elbit Systems will provide Germany with Euro PULS (Precise & Universal Launching System) artillery rocket launchers under an initial contract announced on 6 Febraury and worth US$57 million.

The Israeli company beat out Germany’s Rheinmetall which had teamed with Lockheed Martin to offer the US company’s Global Mobile Artillery Rocket System installed on a Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles HX (8x8) series platform.

The Euro PULS order is being carried out through agreements between the German, Netherlands and Israeli governments and in collaboration with KNDS-Germany which has previously upgraded some of the German Army’s M270 MLRS.

Under the terms of