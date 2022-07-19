Former Secretary of Defense claims US Army is in a ‘budget crunch’
The US FY2023 defence budget proposal has allocated a reduced percentage of resources to the US Army (22.9%) compared with funds earmarked for the air force/space force (30.3%) and the navy (29.9%), which is putting ground forces in a ‘budget crunch’ according to former US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.
‘It is a shame, and I hope Congress hears this, that the army is being forced to pay the bills for others (services) who didn't do a good job in terms of reforming themselves internally’, Esper pointed out during a webinar conducted on 14 July by the US-based think tank
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
Farnborough 2022: Project Guardian bears fruit for UK air defence
UK ground-based air defence has taken an important step forward with the entry into service of new C2 systems.
-
Complex urban warfare scenarios rise in importance for British Army
Observing the ongoing war in Ukraine, UK defence experts and high-ranked officials claim that urban warfare would be a significant component in a future conflict with Russia.
-
US approves HIMARS sale to Estonia
Estonia has requested up to six HIMARS launchers, 72 GMLRS missile pods, 36 XM403 ER GMLRS missile pods; 36 XM404 ER GMLRS unitary pods and 18 M57 missile pods from the US in an FMS deal.
-
Farnborough 2022: Twelve customers show interest in Raytheon’s LTAMDS
The immediate market for LTAMDS is the 18 countries that previously bought the Patriot system.
-
Merkava-based AVLBs reach the Philippines
Israel has delivered two bridge-laying vehicles to the Philippines, these based on an Israeli Merkava tank hull.