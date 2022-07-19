To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Former Secretary of Defense claims US Army is in a ‘budget crunch’

19th July 2022 - 15:49 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

The US Army had to slow down some initiatives in FY2023 such as the PIM programme. (Photo: US Army)

Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said the US Army is being forced ‘to pay the bills’ for other services that did not reform themselves internally.

The US FY2023 defence budget proposal has allocated a reduced percentage of resources to the US Army (22.9%) compared with funds earmarked for the air force/space force (30.3%) and the navy (29.9%), which is putting ground forces in a ‘budget crunch’ according to former US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

‘It is a shame, and I hope Congress hears this, that the army is being forced to pay the bills for others (services) who didn't do a good job in terms of reforming themselves internally’, Esper pointed out during a webinar conducted on 14 July by the US-based think tank

