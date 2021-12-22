FMS proposal adds more Javelins for Lithuania

Javelin ATGM being fired by US troops in a demonstration in Pabrade, Lithuania. (Photo: US Army)

Additional FGM-148F missiles and command launch units would enhance Lithuanian anti-tank capabilities.

Lithuania is set to receive an additional 230 FGM-148F Javelin anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) and 20 Javelin Command Launch Units (CLUs) from the Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin JV under the FMS programme, pending approval from Congress.

A previous FMS case (worth $28.23 million) included 111 ATGMs and ten CLUs, the State Department noted on 21 December.

Also included in the latest FMS proposal are battery chargers, an enhanced basic skills trainer system, other training services, plus logistics and support equipment and services.

The total estimated cost is $125 million.

The proposed sale will help Lithuania build its long-term defence capacity, the State Department claimed, adding that it is ‘vital’ for the US to support efforts by the Baltic republic ‘to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity’.

An advanced multi-purpose warhead on the F-model Javelin delivers increased lethal effects against soft and lightly armoured targets, with an improved penetration capability against explosive reactive armour.