FMS proposal adds more Javelins for Lithuania

Slovakia advances acquisition of IFVs and AFVs
The Slovak MoD is on track to receive proposals for the supply of 76 8x8 AFVs and 152 IFVs to replace an ageing fleet of BMP-1, BMP-2 and modernised version of the BMP.
Lithuania is set to receive an additional 230 FGM-148F Javelin anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) and 20 Javelin Command Launch Units (CLUs) from the Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin JV under the FMS programme, pending approval from Congress.
A previous FMS case (worth $28.23 million) included 111 ATGMs and ten CLUs, the State Department noted on 21 December.
Also included in the latest FMS proposal are battery chargers, an enhanced basic skills trainer system, other training services, plus logistics and support equipment and services.
The total estimated cost is $125 million.
The proposed sale will help Lithuania build its long-term defence capacity, the State Department claimed, adding that it is ‘vital’ for the US to support efforts by the Baltic republic ‘to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity’.
An advanced multi-purpose warhead on the F-model Javelin delivers increased lethal effects against soft and lightly armoured targets, with an improved penetration capability against explosive reactive armour.
BAE Systems receives contract to provide prototypes of upgraded armoured recovery vehicle.
A scale model of the K2 MBT-M was on show at EDEX 2021, just as reports emerged of talks between the Egyptian and South Korean governments on licensed production of the tank.
A total of 339 Griffon VBMRs have been delivered to date.
While the UK MoD issued 20 recommendations in the Ajax health and safety report, Defence Procurement Minister Jeremy Quin claimed that it is impossible to be 100% confident that the programme will succeed.