Baltic republics to receive FAAD C2

Embraer seals a third Dutch MoU
Embraer is keen to intensify cooperation with Dutch organisations.
Northrop Grumman is to provide its Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control (FAAD C2) system to Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia under a $14.3 million contract from the US Army in support of US European Command (EUCOM).
Installation of this SHORAD C2 support system in the three Baltic republics ‘forms the framework for integration into [the] EUCOM Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) Plan to more fully support the NATO air defence system architecture’, Northrop Grumman announced in a 14 December statement.
Christine Harbison, VP and GM for combat systems and mission readiness at Northrop Grumman, said: ‘Replacing obsolete systems with FAAD C2 will enable our allies to participate fully in modern NATO air defences.’
Developed by Northrop Grumman to provide C2 for US Army SHORAD systems, FAAD receives air track data from multiple local sensors as well as multiple external track and C2 sources.
All track data is correlated and a single integrated air picture is distributed to all SHORAD weapons, along with engagement orders and weapon control status to provide complete situational awareness.
FAAD C2 has been selected as the interim C2 system for DoD-procured C-sUAS systems.
In future, it will integrate into the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS), which forms part of the DoD-wide Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) initiative.
Brazil targets further growth after seeing defence exports reach a new record in 2021 — but is this objective realistic or over-ambitious?
An undisclosed Five Eyes member has signed a contract to trial DroneShield’s DroneSentry system.
Welcome to Episode 49 of the third series of The Weekly Defence Podcast. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more.
EDA member states intend to create a Defence Innovation Hub within the agency in order to equip their armed forces with cutting edge systems and enable them to succeed on the battlefield of tomorrow.
Morocco is set to procure an array of Israeli defence equipment under a recently signed MoU — what is Rabat hoping to achieve?