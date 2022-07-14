To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Five interoperability challenges NATO armies must overcome in the short term

Five interoperability challenges NATO armies must overcome in the short term

14th July 2022 - 12:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

Polish soldiers in the exercise Ramstein Legacy 22. (Photo: NATO)

What are the interoperability obstacles preventing NATO countries from operating together?

More than ever, the current geopolitical climate requires interoperability among NATO members to ensure European security. As well as building partnerships and enhancing mutual trust, allied militaries must be able to collaboratively work and deploy troops and equipment, which raises a question: are NATO armies prepared to fight together?

In order to accomplish collective tactical, operational and strategic goals, the armed forces of member states must be able to share facilities, bases and doctrine.

Although NATO countries have been increasing efforts to operate together in the last years, they still must confront five interoperability challenges in the short term to succeed

