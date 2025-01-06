First NATO exercise of 2025 set to begin with others to quickly follow
Deployments have begun for Exercise STDT25, NATO’s first large exercise of the year, with a continued focus on the alliance’s eastern flank.
STDT25 has been described by NATO as “focusing on the planning and execution of a pre-crisis multi-domain activity with the aim to reinforce the allied forces located in Romania and Bulgaria”. It is a joint deployment exercise scheduled by Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe and conducted by Joint Forces Command Naples.
STDT25 was designed to test and train the operational deployment and reinforcement of 2024 Allied Reaction Force (ARF) elements to NATO Vigilance Area South-East under peacetime condition. It will
More from Land Warfare
-
Romania acquires additional Patriot air defence systems
The third Patriot order from the country comprised radars, control stations and missiles.
-
Elbit Systems awarded $60 million contract to supply CUAS to NATO European country
The company's ReDrone Counter-UAS solution will sit at the heart of the contract.
-
Rheinmetall awarded contract to supply Gepard 35mm ammunition to Ukraine
Ukraine is operating ex-German Army Gepard air-defence guns donated more than two years ago.
-
Italy set to begin evaluation of KF41 IFV
The KF41 is entering service in Hungary and a version of it is in the running to meet the US XM30 requirement. An order from Italy could be for as many as 1,050 vehicles.
-
Egypt approved for $4.7 billion upgrade of its Abrams main battle tanks
The approval is for the upgrade of 555 of Egypt’s M1A1 Abrams tanks into M1A1SA configuration.
-
British soldiers successfully complete anti-drone EW test firing
The system beams radio waves to disrupt or damage the critical electronic components of enemy vehicles causing them to stop in their tracks or fall out of the sky. It has been described as costing only £0.10 (US$0.12) per shot.