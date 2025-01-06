To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

First NATO exercise of 2025 set to begin with others to quickly follow

6th January 2025 - 17:30 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

British Army Wolfhound mine-protected vehicles, one shown here at Exercise Spring Storm in 2023, are being deployed to Exercise Steadfast Dart 25. (Photo: UK Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright)

Exercise Steadfast Dart 25 (STDT25) kicks off a slate of six land and sea exercises NATO is conducting in the first half of this year.

Deployments have begun for Exercise STDT25, NATO’s first large exercise of the year, with a continued focus on the alliance’s eastern flank.

STDT25 has been described by NATO as “focusing on the planning and execution of a pre-crisis multi-domain activity with the aim to reinforce the allied forces located in Romania and Bulgaria”. It is a joint deployment exercise scheduled by Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe and conducted by Joint Forces Command Naples.

STDT25 was designed to test and train the operational deployment and reinforcement of 2024 Allied Reaction Force (ARF) elements to NATO Vigilance Area South-East under peacetime condition. It will

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us