First NATO exercise of 2025 set to begin with others to quickly follow

British Army Wolfhound mine-protected vehicles, one shown here at Exercise Spring Storm in 2023, are being deployed to Exercise Steadfast Dart 25. (Photo: UK Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright)

Exercise Steadfast Dart 25 (STDT25) kicks off a slate of six land and sea exercises NATO is conducting in the first half of this year.