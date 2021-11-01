To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Finland and Estonia to order additional K9s

1st November 2021 - 11:08 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

K9 Thunders entered service with the Finnish Army in 2017. (Photo: Finnish Army)

Finnish defence minister Antti Kaikkonen has approved a plan to purchase five K9s this year and another five in 2022, while Estonia is also moving to acquire more of the South Korean-made SPHs.

Finland will increase its fleet of Hanwha Defense K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers (SPHs) to provide better mobility, range and protection for its ground forces, after Finnish defence minister Antti Kaikkonen on 21 October approved procurement of ten additional units via the South Korean government.

Five vehicles will be purchased this year and the remaining five in 2022. A spokesperson for the Finnish Army told Shephard that the new K9 Thunders will partly replace ageing artillery pieces that are earmarked for decommissioning in the 2020s and 2030s.

The acquisition of ten K9s ‘enables supporting operational troops with long-range artillery equipment with good off-road and on-road mobility’, …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users