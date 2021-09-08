Finland and Sweden deepen joint procurement relationship

DSEI 2021: Read Chris Foss’ opinions on the industry exclusively with Shephard
Shephard Media is launching a new venture at DSEI this year. After consulting with readers, there was a clear desire to hear more opinion and ...
Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command and Swedish defence materiel agency FMV signed an agreement on 3 September for potential joint procurement of infantry weapons ‘and associated technologies’.
Col Rainer Peltoniemi, Inspector of Infantry in the Finnish Defence Forces, explained: ‘The aim is to improve interoperability between Finland and Sweden including the compatibility of materiel and security of supply of both countries.’
This announcement coincides with strong indications that Sweden will join the Finnish/Latvian Common Armoured Vehicle System.
Finland and Sweden signed an information exchange agreement in April for small arms and related technologies.
In the latest Technical Arrangement phase, Finland and Sweden pledged to ‘create conditions for carrying out procurements involving a family of small arms and associated accessories to be used by both countries as joint procurements’.
Finnish signatory Maj Gen Kari Renko mentioned that optronic systems would be included in the agreement as well as weapons and ammunition.
As the US Army drives its new programmes for long-range precision fires weapons forward, two of them are expected to come to fruition in the next couple of years.
Teledyne FLIR hopes to attract interest from NATO and Five Eyes militaries in US-developed UGV.
The mulled wheeled AFV would be based on the Sprut-SDM1 light tank.
The Royal Thai Marine Corps needs new vehicles, but new acquisitions will only occur in small bite-sized steps.