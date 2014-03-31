FIDAE: Hernon provides ammo sealant kits for Chile
New ammunition sealant dispensing systems are to be installed at FAMAE’s ammunition manufacturing factory near Santiago, Chile.
Tom Bray, engineering manager for Hernon Manufacturing, an adhesive, sealant and dispensing solutions company, told Shephard that initially the company will provide three dispensing systems that will be retrofitted at the FAMAE facility with more expected.
‘They will customise them for their types of ammunition and they will be installed over the next few months. They will have three systems to start with that will be retrofitted at a cost of $20-30,000 each,’ he said.
A contract has yet to be signed
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Land Warfare
-
Fenris 6x6 emerges as first joint vehicle from John Cockerill-Arquus partnership
The new 6x6 wheeled fire support vehicle is armed with a 105mm NATO-standard high-pressure rifled gun, positioning it for the French Army and wider potential allied requirements.
-
Uncrewed ground vehicles put to the test as NATO eyes autonomous shift
The European Land Robot Trials are influenced by NATO researchers seeking to create uncrewed ground vehicle standards for allied Western forces working in multinational task forces.
-
Russia tries to keep BMP-3 relevant with new weapon options
New iterations of a 57mm gun system highlight a push towards multi-role turrets capable of countering armour, drones and aerial targets.
-
More details revealed on Kosovo’s Humvee Hawkeye 105mm order
The agreement points to growing international interest in mobile and survivable artillery systems, with further orders and export opportunities already emerging.
-
UK Defence Investment Plan: What does it mean for the British Army?
The UK’s Defence Investment Plan splurges big for future air and naval programmes, including new hybrid ships, but there are fewer big-ticket items for British Army vehicles. Shephard’s Damian Kemp looks at the much delayed plan.