FIDAE: Hernon provides ammo sealant kits for Chile

New ammunition sealant dispensing systems are to be installed at FAMAE’s ammunition manufacturing factory near Santiago, Chile.

Tom Bray, engineering manager for Hernon Manufacturing, an adhesive, sealant and dispensing solutions company, told Shephard that initially the company will provide three dispensing systems that will be retrofitted at the FAMAE facility with more expected.

‘They will customise them for their types of ammunition and they will be installed over the next few months. They will have three systems to start with that will be retrofitted at a cost of $20-30,000 each,’ he said.

A contract has yet to be signed