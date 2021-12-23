To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Increased European collaboration gives rise to improved artillery capability

23rd December 2021 - 10:32 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas, Missouri

Slovakia is keen to improve its artillery systems through the EuroArtillery project (Photo – Slovakia MoD)

European countries involved in the PESCO EuroArtillery project and the EDIDP FIRES and E-COLORSS efforts will enhance their collaboration in 2022, aimed at improving their artillery capacities.

The importance of improving artillery capabilities has been pushing European states towards joining forces. In 2022, countries involved in projects of the European Defence Industrial Development Programme (EDIDP) and the European Defence Agency's (EDA) Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) will enhance their collaboration in this area.

A spokesperson for the PESCO Indirect Fire Support (EuroArtillery) project explained to Shephard that the activities of this effort will be coordinated with the EDIDP’s Future Indirect Fires European Solution (FIRES) and the European Common Long Range indirect fire Support System (E-COLORSS).

He explained that ‘due to the overlapping objectives’ of these projects, the 4th EuroArtillery meeting, …

