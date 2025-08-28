Europe looks to solve tank procurement challenges with upgraded and new platforms

Across Western Europe and NATO countries there is a renewed interest in MBTs, with nations looking to spend some of their increased defence budgets or one-off spending boosts on heavy armour.

France began the serious job of cutting its armoured brigades during the 2010s, and of the 406 Leclerc MBTs it received, fewer than 240 remain in service, although like the British Challengers there is a plan to upgrade to Leclerc XLR standards.

Many countries are looking to extend the life and expand the capabilities of their tanks as the newest generations of MBTs are at best a medium-term prospect, but