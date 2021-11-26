Eurenco receives 155mm modular charge order

Eurenco base bleed for 155mm ammunition. (Photo: Eurenco)

‘Important contract’ for Eurenco comes six months after certification of its 155mm modular charge.

France-based Eurenco announced on 26 November that it has signed an ‘important contract’ from an unnamed customer to supply more than 200,000 modular charges and base bleed units for 155mm artillery systems.

The company noted that its ‘new innovative and competitive’ modular charge passed qualification tests in May 2021 and it signed its first long-term deal for NATO 155mm in September.

Eurenco designs, develops and manufactures explosives, propellants and propellant charges (including modular charges, base bleed and nitrofilm) for artillery, tank, mortar, medium-calibre and naval ammunition.

On 8 November, the company was a co-signatory in an agreement — sponsored by French defence procurement agency DGA — with ArianeGroup and Roxel to jointly manage energetics research for defence applications.

This agreement aims to ‘maximise synergies and optimise the efficiency of R&T [research and technology] budgets,’ Eurenco noted at the time.