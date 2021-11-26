Eurenco receives 155mm modular charge order

MoD receives final 40CT cannon
CTAI has delivered the final 40CT cannon meant for the Ajax and Warrior platforms, although, with the future of both platforms in question, their destination is uncertain.
France-based Eurenco announced on 26 November that it has signed an ‘important contract’ from an unnamed customer to supply more than 200,000 modular charges and base bleed units for 155mm artillery systems.
The company noted that its ‘new innovative and competitive’ modular charge passed qualification tests in May 2021 and it signed its first long-term deal for NATO 155mm in September.
Eurenco designs, develops and manufactures explosives, propellants and propellant charges (including modular charges, base bleed and nitrofilm) for artillery, tank, mortar, medium-calibre and naval ammunition.
On 8 November, the company was a co-signatory in an agreement — sponsored by French defence procurement agency DGA — with ArianeGroup and Roxel to jointly manage energetics research for defence applications.
This agreement aims to ‘maximise synergies and optimise the efficiency of R&T [research and technology] budgets,’ Eurenco noted at the time.
Raytheon and Leonardo have agreed to jointly provide combat sights to the Bundeswehr as part of a pre-existing contract.
Belgian manufacturer FN Herstal receives €1.4 million order from Italian MoD for machine guns.
South Korea is seeking to equip the Hanwha K9 self-propelled howitzer with a locally produced engine.
The Hellenic Army on 24 November received the first batch of 44 M1117 Guardian Armored Security Vehicles out of 1,200 to be supplied from surplus …
The British Army’s new Ranger Regiment was in the spotlight on 25 November as UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace detailed to Parliament plans to transform the structure of the service.