EDA launches new land collaborative projects

The latest wave of joint projects within the EDA's Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO), adopted by the European Council on 16 November, includes two land collaborations.

These comprise the EU Military Partnership (EU MilPart), a platform to discuss strategies, and the establishment of the Main Battle Tank Simulation and Testing Centre (MBT-SIMTEC).

A spokesperson for the EDA told Shephard that the MBT-SIMTEC would be based on existing national infrastructure, provide training in relevant simulation systems, and test and create new tactics, concepts, doctrines, and standardisation.

The centre involves Greece, France and Cyprus and will also define specifications for developing new tank …