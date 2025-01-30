Estonia receives first deliveries of new CAESAR 155mm self-propelled howitzer

Estonia has received the first batch of 12 KNDS France CAESAR 155mm 6x6 SPH ordered last year and the systems are on their way for deployment with the country’s newly established 3rd Self-Propelled Artillery Battalion. The first delivery is believed to consist of six weapons.

The weapon is seen as a step change by the country’s military leadership and Lt Col Rauno Viitmann, project officer for the procurement, said: “[It] increases the firepower and reaction speed of the Estonian division.”

Viltmann added: “Both conscripts and reservists will operate the self-propelled howitzers. Conscript training will begin in the coming weeks and reservist training exercises are planned for [mid-2025]."

Related Articles

Eurosatory 2022: Lithuania aims to order Caesar

Nexter contracted for an additional 18 Caesar artillery pieces

French Army to receive 109 CAESAR MkII howitzers from 2026

The CAESAR Mk1 is a 155mm calibre indirect fire weapon that enables units to engage targets more than 40km away and relocate quickly over long distances.

The standard calibre allows the system to be used with various NATO-compatible munitions and commonality as it is a system used by five NATO countries.

The high level of automation, combined with its relative simplicity, is designed to enable crews to be trained within a few weeks and its widespread use in 14 countries means long-term logistical support, spare parts availability and economies of scale.

France is the largest customer having ordered 204 with deliveries ongoing but Indonesia (55), Saudi Arabia (132) and Czech Republic (62) have also placed with the latter two countries still receiving weapons.

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

Caesar 6x6 MkII + 8x8