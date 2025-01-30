Estonia receives first deliveries of new CAESAR 155mm self-propelled howitzer
Estonia has received the first batch of 12 KNDS France CAESAR 155mm 6x6 SPH ordered last year and the systems are on their way for deployment with the country’s newly established 3rd Self-Propelled Artillery Battalion. The first delivery is believed to consist of six weapons.
The weapon is seen as a step change by the country’s military leadership and Lt Col Rauno Viitmann, project officer for the procurement, said: “[It] increases the firepower and reaction speed of the Estonian division.”
Viltmann added: “Both conscripts and reservists will operate the self-propelled howitzers. Conscript training will begin in the coming weeks and reservist training exercises are planned for [mid-2025]."
Related Articles
Eurosatory 2022: Lithuania aims to order Caesar
Nexter contracted for an additional 18 Caesar artillery pieces
French Army to receive 109 CAESAR MkII howitzers from 2026
The CAESAR Mk1 is a 155mm calibre indirect fire weapon that enables units to engage targets more than 40km away and relocate quickly over long distances.
The standard calibre allows the system to be used with various NATO-compatible munitions and commonality as it is a system used by five NATO countries.
The high level of automation, combined with its relative simplicity, is designed to enable crews to be trained within a few weeks and its widespread use in 14 countries means long-term logistical support, spare parts availability and economies of scale.
France is the largest customer having ordered 204 with deliveries ongoing but Indonesia (55), Saudi Arabia (132) and Czech Republic (62) have also placed with the latter two countries still receiving weapons.
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Land Warfare
-
Latvia signs for ASCOD IFVs
Latvia entered negotiations with General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) Santa Bárbara Sistemas for the purchase of Austrian Spanish Cooperative Development (ASCOD) tracked combat vehicles in November last year.
-
Thales adds DigitalCrew to panoramic gimbal for new generation tracking and identification
Thales Panoramic Above Armour Gimbal (PAAG) is in service as a mast mounted system on German Boxer Joint Fire Support Teams (Heavy) armoured vehicles. DigitalCrew has been designed to take full advantage of PAAG’s six sensors.
-
Extra punch to be added to THeMIS UGV as production set to increase
Milrem Robotics is looking to improve the lethality of its Tracked Hybrid Modular Infantry System (THeMIS) uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV), ramp up production and add an integration with uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs).
-
Trump orders the fast implementation of next-gen air and missile defence capabilities
The US government has ordered the acceleration of the development and deployment of solutions to counter ballistic, hypersonic and advanced cruise missiles.
-
New US defence contracts for undersea warfare systems and USNS Matthew Perry
The Department of Defense announced the new contracts to upgrade and maintain combat technology and vessels.