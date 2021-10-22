Equipment for ‘squad games’ emerges at Seoul ADEX

The Seoul ADEX 2021 exhibition, held from 19-24 October, saw the appearance of various equipment, vehicles and UGVs designed to support personnel in the Republic of Korea Army (ROKA).

Hyundai Rotem showed three variants of its K2 MBT, for example. One was the regular type used by the ROKA, one configured for desert operations, and one aimed at a requirement of the Norwegian Army.

Given that the first two K2 variants have been exhibited at previous Seoul ADEX shows, the latter was the most interesting.

As well as being presented in a Norwegian splinter camouflage pattern, the so-called K2NO …