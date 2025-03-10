To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • EMOC 120mm lightweight mortar system targeted at British Army requirement

EMOC 120mm lightweight mortar system targeted at British Army requirement

10th March 2025 - 10:20 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Bristol, UK

Spanish EM&E EMOC lightweight mortar carrier integrated onto the rear of a Toyota Land Cruiser with 120 mm mortar in deployed position over the rear. (Photo: author)

EMOC can be fitted with an 81mm or a 120mm smooth bore barrel and when in the travelling position is horizontal. For firing, it is deployed over the rear arc until the baseplate contacts the ground.

Escribano Mechanical & Engineering (EM&E) group displayed its 120mm mortar carrier system (EMOC) for the first time in the UK at Omega Future Fires conference in Bristol, UK.

The presentation of the system is significant as the British Army has a requirement for a 120mm Hinge Mortar and this EMOC is one of the competitors.

Others include the Elbit Systems UK with the Sling and ST Engineering (teamed with Babcock) with the Ground Deployed Advanced Mortar System. Also bidding is New Technologies Global System with the Alakron.

Perfect Bore of the UK is marketing its 120mm mortar barrel production

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

