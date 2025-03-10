EMOC 120mm lightweight mortar system targeted at British Army requirement

Escribano Mechanical & Engineering (EM&E) group displayed its 120mm mortar carrier system (EMOC) for the first time in the UK at Omega Future Fires conference in Bristol, UK.

The presentation of the system is significant as the British Army has a requirement for a 120mm Hinge Mortar and this EMOC is one of the competitors.

Others include the Elbit Systems UK with the Sling and ST Engineering (teamed with Babcock) with the Ground Deployed Advanced Mortar System. Also bidding is New Technologies Global System with the Alakron.

Perfect Bore of the UK is marketing its 120mm mortar barrel production