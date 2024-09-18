Babcock unveils new mortar in light of ‘shoot and scoot’ Ukraine war

Babcock International Group has unveiled a new 120mm mortar system at DVD 2024 at UTAC Millbrook in the UK. The system, developed in co-operation with Singapore Technologies Engineering (ST Engineering), has a focus on meeting a British Army indirect fires requirement.

The Ground Deployed Advanced Mortar System (GDAMS) has been on display at DVD and integrated with a Coyote (Supacat HMT 600) patrol vehicle. The vehicle has been in service with the British Army, however, Babcock officials emphasised the agnostic nature of the system with the only constraint being vehicle payload.

When deployed on Coyote the system can be supplied with more than 100 mortar rounds,