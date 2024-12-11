UK establishes mortar barrel production capability

UK-based Perfect Bore Manufacturing has invested its in the procurement of machinery for the manufacture of 60mm, 81mm and 120mm smooth bore mortar barrels which have not been produced in the UK for many years.

William Laughton, commercial director of Perfect Bore Manufacturing, which has experience in precision machining for the civil and aerospace industry, said: “We have built and qualified a 60mm mortar barrel and completed a 120mm smooth bore mortar barrel ready for proof firing, and we can also produce 81mm barrels.”

The existing British Army L16 series 81mm mortar was introduced as far back as 1965-66 and