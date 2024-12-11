UK establishes mortar barrel production capability
UK-based Perfect Bore Manufacturing has invested its in the procurement of machinery for the manufacture of 60mm, 81mm and 120mm smooth bore mortar barrels which have not been produced in the UK for many years.
William Laughton, commercial director of Perfect Bore Manufacturing, which has experience in precision machining for the civil and aerospace industry, said: “We have built and qualified a 60mm mortar barrel and completed a 120mm smooth bore mortar barrel ready for proof firing, and we can also produce 81mm barrels.”
The existing British Army L16 series 81mm mortar was introduced as far back as 1965-66 and
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Success for ballistic missile interceptor test firing from Guam
The US is increasing its focus on the Indo-Pacific region with multinational partnerships and increased capability such as boosting the defence of Guam.
-
Land Warfare Review 2024: Conflict in Europe and the Middle East dominate attention and power spending
Political turbulence in the US and across the Atlantic could have huge implications for Ukraine in the coming months. In 2024, however, the land warfare domain saw spending increase in eastern and central Europe, the continent continue its preference for the CV90 and a global rise in the demand for missiles.
-
Saab to supply Giraffe radars to US Air Force in Europe
Saab began development of the radar in 2012. Production started in 2014 and Sweden ordered systems in 2020 for SEK2.1 billion as part of a five-year deal.